Four Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu hospitalised after mid-sea attack

Updated - August 12, 2024 02:03 am IST

Published - August 11, 2024 06:11 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Fishermen intercepted by three Tamil-speaking assailants suspected to be Sri Lankans

The Hindu Bureau

Four fishermen from Nagapattinam were hospitalised on Sunday after being attacked by unidentified persons, suspected to be Sri Lankans, while fishing off the Vedaranyam coast.

M. Sivasankar, 55, P. Selvakrishnan, 21, P. Dhanasekaran, 37, and K. Rajagopal, 54, from Arcot Thurai near Vedaranyam, had ventured into the sea on Saturday.

While they were casting their nets, they were intercepted by three Tamil-speaking persons on a boat. The trio boarded the Nagapattinam fishermen’s vessel and allegedly assaulted them with weapons before robbing them of their possessions, including a fishing net weighing 700 kg, a GPS device, a walkie-talkie, five torch lights, a battery, a mobile phone, a silver chain and a silver ring.

The injured fishermen managed to return to the shore early on Sunday, and were admitted to the Vedaranyam Government Hospital for treatment.

The Vedaranyam marine police have registered a case.

