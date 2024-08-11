GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu hospitalised after mid-sea attack

Fishermen intercepted by three Tamil-speaking assailants suspected to be Sri Lankans

Updated - August 12, 2024 02:03 am IST

Published - August 11, 2024 06:11 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four fishermen from Nagapattinam were hospitalised on Sunday after being attacked by unidentified persons, suspected to be Sri Lankans, while fishing off the Vedaranyam coast.

M. Sivasankar, 55, P. Selvakrishnan, 21, P. Dhanasekaran, 37, and K. Rajagopal, 54, from Arcot Thurai near Vedaranyam, had ventured into the sea on Saturday.

While they were casting their nets, they were intercepted by three Tamil-speaking persons on a boat. The trio boarded the Nagapattinam fishermen’s vessel and allegedly assaulted them with weapons before robbing them of their possessions, including a fishing net weighing 700 kg, a GPS device, a walkie-talkie, five torch lights, a battery, a mobile phone, a silver chain and a silver ring.

The injured fishermen managed to return to the shore early on Sunday, and were admitted to the Vedaranyam Government Hospital for treatment.

The Vedaranyam marine police have registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.