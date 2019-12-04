Four soldiers trapped in avalanches in Kashmir

At least four soldiers were trapped in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
A snow avalanche hit an Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon where at least two soldiers were trapped.
Search and rescue operations were carried out till late Tuesday evening but had to be suspended due to inclement weather. Rescue operations resumed on Wednesday morning
In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers.
Efforts were on to rescue the jawans.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.