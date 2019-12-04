National

Four soldiers trapped in avalanches in Kashmir

File image shous rescue operations on an avalanche hit region on Srinagar-Jammu National highway.

File image shous rescue operations on an avalanche hit region on Srinagar-Jammu National highway.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

Search and rescue operations are on

At least four soldiers were trapped in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

A snow avalanche hit an Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon where at least two soldiers were trapped.

Search and rescue operations were carried out till late Tuesday evening but had to be suspended due to inclement weather. Rescue operations resumed on Wednesday morning

In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers.

Efforts were on to rescue the jawans.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
avalanche/landslide
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 9:51:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/four-soldiers-trapped-in-avalanches-in-kashmir/article30156507.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY