Four soldiers injured in gunfight with hiding terrorists in Kishtwar: Army

Four Army soldiers were injured in an ongoing anti-militancy operation against a group of hiding militants in the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district on Friday (September 13, 2024).

An Army spokesman said a contact was established with the hiding terrorists at 3:30 p.m. at Kishtwar’s Chatroo. “Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with the J&K Police was launched in Chatroo area at Kishtwar,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said four Army personnel were injured in the ensuing gunfight.

“The operation is in progress,” the Army said.

