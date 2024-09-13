GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four soldiers injured in gunfight with hiding terrorists in Kishtwar: Army

Updated - September 13, 2024 10:25 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Google Maps image locates the Chatroo are in J&K’s Kishtwar district.

Google Maps image locates the Chatroo are in J&K’s Kishtwar district.

Four Army soldiers were injured in an ongoing anti-militancy operation against a group of hiding militants in the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district on Friday (September 13, 2024).

An Army spokesman said a contact was established with the hiding terrorists at 3:30 p.m. at Kishtwar’s Chatroo. “Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with the J&K Police was launched in Chatroo area at Kishtwar,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said four Army personnel were injured in the ensuing gunfight.

“The operation is in progress,” the Army said.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / law enforcement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.