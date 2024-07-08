Four soldiers killed, six injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicle in J&K’s Kathua

Four Army soldiers were killed and six were injured in an ambush by militants in Kathua’s Badnota village on Jul8 8 afternoon. The terrorists have been engaged in a major firefight with the Army after the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary reports suggested that an Army patrol, comprising light and heavy vehicles, came under fire from two directions when the convoy reached Jenda Nallah of Badnota village, which is 124 k.m. away from Kathua town. The incident took place around 3:30 p.m.

The patrolling vehicles were from the Army’s 9 Corps (Rising Star Corps).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Fresh infiltrators in J&K may have played role in attacks

The militants, whose number is not immediately known, mounted the attack at a place which has a hilltop on one side and a steep slope on the other side.

Initial reports suggested the attackers came down from the hilltop side. One truck bore the brunt of the militants’ fire.

Officials said the terrorists were engaged in a firefight following the attack. Reinforcements have been rushed to the encounter site “to ensure the militants do not flee from the encounter site”. The critically injured soldiers were shifted to the Kathua hospital. A few were treated at a local health centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read : Terrorists planning suicide attacks on forces in Jammu, says alert from J&K Police

The attack came on the death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter on June 8, 2016 in south Kashmir.

Rise in militant activities

The attack is also worrying as it coincided with the visit of General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), just four days ago. General Dwivedi was also briefed by the Rising Star Corps, which is in-charge of Kathua.

It is the fourth militancy-related incident in the past 48 hours in Jammu & Kashmir.

Six militants and two soldiers were killed in south Kashmir on July 6-7 in two separate encounters. One soldier was injured in an attack in Rajouri on Saturday morning. Earlier, two militants and a CRPF jawan were killed and six security personnel were injured in twin encounters on June 11-12. Three non-local militants were killed in Doda on June 27. Nine pilgrims were also killed on June 9 in an ambush by terrorists.

The Jammu region’s twin valleys, the Chenab Valley and the Pir Panjal Valley, witnessed increased militant activities this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.