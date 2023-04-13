ADVERTISEMENT

Four Rafale jets for multilateral exercise Orion in France

April 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The exercise is one the largest held by France in recent times involving around 12,000 troops

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Rafale fighter jet. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

In the first overseas exercise for the Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF), four Rafales will depart to France on Friday to take part in multilateral exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan, an Air Force base of the French Air and Space Force (FASF).

The exercise will be conducted from April 17 to May 5, with the IAF contingent comprising four Rafale, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 personnel, the IAF said in a statement. “Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the IAF, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces.”

Ex Orion is one the largest exercises held by France in recent times involving around 12,000 troops, including those from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and being held in four phases.

Besides the IAF and the FASF, Air Forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, U.K. and U.S. would also be flying in this multilateral exercise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US