Four persons killed in textiles factory fire in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD
Four persons were killed in a fire in a textiles factory in Ahmedabad late on Saturday night. The factory is located in Vatva Pirana industrial area in the city.
“Four persons have died in the fire,” an Officer from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s fire department said.
More than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the call about the fire.
The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
