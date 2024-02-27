ADVERTISEMENT

Four Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

February 27, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Raipur

PTI

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Feb. 27, a senior police official said.

The face-off took place in a forest under Jangla police station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out on an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

When one of the patrolling teams of the DRG was near Chhote Tungali forest, the exchange of fire broke out, he said.

So far, bodies of four Naxalites have been recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding that search was still underway.

