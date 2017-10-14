Four Nagaland officials held for diverting govt. funds to NSCN(K)

The National Investigation Agency has arrested four Nagaland officials for allegedly diverting government funds to banned terrorist organisation NSCN (K).

“The accused in their official capacity provided substantial amount to NSCN(K) by way of contributing Government funds to the banned outfit, thereby supporting NSCN(K) in furtherance of its unlawful activities,” an NIA statement said.

The four were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Drugs and Cosmetics Act besides a section of Indian Penal Code related to extortion.

“Those arrested were former tourism director Purakhu Angami, additional director of agriculture V. Aza, joint director of irrigation Hutoi Sema and fisheries superintendent Kekhriesatuo Tep,” the statement said.

The accused were arrested on charges of alleged large scale extortions and illegal tax collections on behalf of the banned terrorist organisation from various government organisations and others by the cadres of NSCN(K) in Dimapur and Kohima areas, the agency said.