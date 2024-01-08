Four more NCC units to be raised in J&K and Ladakh

January 08, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to raise four more units of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which is an addition of 12,860 cadets, the Ministry said on January 8.

The approval is for one mixed (boys and girls) Army battalion each at Udhampur and Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil in Ladakh, and one Air Squadron at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Resultantly, in addition to the existing 27,870 cadets, the strength in J&K and Ladakh will increase by 12,860, which is a 46.1% rise,” the Ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the Directorate has two Group Headquarters, with a total of 10 NCC Units, covering all the three geographical regions, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.