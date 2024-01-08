GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four more NCC units to be raised in J&K and Ladakh

More than 12,000 cadets to be added to the existing strength of 27,870, says Ministry

January 08, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets attend the NCC Republic Day camp in New Delhi on Monday. Image used for representative purpose only.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets attend the NCC Republic Day camp in New Delhi on Monday. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to raise four more units of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Units in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which is an addition of 12,860 cadets, the Ministry said on January 8.

The approval is for one mixed (boys and girls) Army battalion each at Udhampur and Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil in Ladakh, and one Air Squadron at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Resultantly, in addition to the existing 27,870 cadets, the strength in J&K and Ladakh will increase by 12,860, which is a 46.1% rise,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, the Directorate has two Group Headquarters, with a total of 10 NCC Units, covering all the three geographical regions, it added.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Ladakh / defence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.