Four militants shot dead in twin anti-militancy operations in Kashmir

Army jawans rush towards an encounter site in Pulwama district, J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

May 27, 2022 08:16 IST

A total of 10 terrorists, from JeM and LeT were killed in three days in Kashmir valley, says IGP

Four militants, including those behind the killing of Budgam artist, were killed in twin anti-militancy operations in Kashmir valley’s Pulwama and Srinagar districts on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Two militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an overnight gunfight at Aganhanzipora area of Pulwama’s Awantipora.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Both killed were newly joined local militants, identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat, a resident of Hafroo Chadoora Budgam and Farhan Habib, a resident of Hakripora Pulwama. They had killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT commander Lateef. One AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol were recovered,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

Also Read Budgam artist’s family clueless why she was shot dead by militants

Artist Amreen Bhat was killed two days ago in her house by gunmen.

In capital Srinagar, the police said they killed two militants in Soura area in a predawn operation.

“The two killed terrorists of LeT have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, both residents of Trenz Shopian. They were ‘C’ categorised. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered,” the police said.

A policeman was killed in Soura area on May 24.

Also Read Yasin Malik to be kept in heavy security cell in Tihar

IGP Kumar said four LeT militants have been killed in less than 10 hours in twin operations.

“A total of 10 terrorists, including three from JeM & 7 from LeT terror outfits killed in three days in Kashmir valley. Heinous murder case of Ambreen solved in 24 hours,” IGP Kumar.