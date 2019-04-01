National

Four militants shot dead in Pulwama

Army jawans at an encounter site in a village in Pulwama district, J&K. File photo

Army jawans at an encounter site in a village in Pulwama district, J&K. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Four militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a defence spokesman said.

“Four terrorists have been eliminated in a Pulwama operation,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

Weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site.

A police official said a cordon and search operation was launched in the Lassipora area following specific information about the presence of militants there. It turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the security forces.

The identification and group affiliation of the militants killed was being ascertained, the official said.

