Four militants killed in separate gunbattles in J&K

An army jawan stands guard near the encounter site in Kulgam. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
PTI Srinagar 08 July 2021 07:23 IST
Updated: 08 July 2021 07:23 IST

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zodar area of Kulgam and at Puchal in Pulwama districts.

Four militants were killed in two separate gunbattles with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, July 8, 2021, police said.

Also read: Hybrid’ militants, a new challenge for security forces in Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zodar area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in.

In another operation at Puchal in Pulwama district, two militants have been killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

