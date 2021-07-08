National

Four militants killed in separate gunbattles in J&K

An army jawan stands guard near the encounter site in Kulgam. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Four militants were killed in two separate gunbattles with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, July 8, 2021, police said.

Also read: Hybrid’ militants, a new challenge for security forces in Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zodar area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in.

In another operation at Puchal in Pulwama district, two militants have been killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 8:26:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/four-militants-killed-in-separate-gunbattles-in-jk/article35205331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY