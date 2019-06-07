Four militants killed in J&K’s Pulwama

Four militants, of whom two were former policemen, were killed in an operation in Pulwama on Friday.

An Army spokesman said all the four militants encircled during a search operation on Thursday afternoon were killed in Panjran, Lassipora area, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“All the bodies were recovered. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot. The operation is over,” said the spokesman.

Two Special Police Officials (SPOs), who decamped with rifles from the District Police Line Pulwama two days ago, were among the dead.

The police said the SPOs were intending to join the Jaish-e-Mohammad. They were identified as Shabir Ahmad of Tujan, Pulwama, and Salman Ahmad Uthmula, Shopian.

“The identities of other two slain militants are being ascertained,” said the police.