Four men go missing in Manipur, fresh firing reported

January 11, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Imphal

Sources said the possibility of them being held captive by militants cannot be ruled out and help from Central forces have been sought.

PTI

A file picture of Army officials patrolling the violence-hit area in Imphal, Manipur. (Image for representation purpose only) | Photo Credit: PTI

Four men from Manipur’s Kumbi Assembly constituency, who had gone for collecting firewood near the hill ranges adjoining Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, went missing on January 10, police said.

Also read: 175 killed, over 1,100 injured in four months of Manipur violence: police

Their whereabouts are still not known. They have been identified as Dara Singh, Ibomcha Singh, Romen Singh and Anand Singh, police said.

Meanwhile, militants launched fresh gun and bomb attacks at Haotak village in Bishnupur district prompting more than 100 women, children and elderly to flee to safer areas, officials said.

Also read: Tension grips Manipur again as fresh incidents of violence reported from the State

Security forces rushed to the spot and returned fire forcing the attackers to stop firing, officials said adding intermittent firing is still continuing.

No injuries have been reported so far, officials added.

