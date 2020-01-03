National

Four killed, one injured in explosion in fire cracker factory at West Bengal

more-in

The explosion took place at around 3:30 p.m. inside the fire cracker factory

Four persons were killed and one was seriously injured in an explosion in a fire cracker factory at Naihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The explosion took place at around 3:30 p.m. inside the fire cracker factory and its four workers died on the spot, a senior police officer said.

Another worker of the factory was seriously injured in the blast, he said.

Ten fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
explosion
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 5:36:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/four-killed-one-injured-in-explosion-in-fire-cracker-factory-at-west-bengal/article30471201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY