Four key legislations get the nod from President Droupadi Murmu

August 12, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) law aims to protect the privacy of Indian citizens while proposing a penalty of up to ₹250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect digital data of individuals

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to four key legislations, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the one pertaining to control of services in Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on August 12 gave assent to four key legislations, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the one pertaining to control of services in Delhi. 

These Bills, passed by Parliament in the recently concluded Monsoon Session, will become law. 

While the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act provides for a three-member authority that will handle the transfer and postings of Group A officers under the Delhi government, the data protection law will provide for a framework to prevent the misuse of an individual’s data by online platforms. 

The Delhi services Bill had seen extensive debate in both the Houses, with the Opposition pressing for a division of votes in the Rajya Sabha. Parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) accused the Centre of violating a May 11 Supreme Court order, which had given the Delhi government the control over services, and usurping the rights of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the Union Territory.

The data protection Bill was passed with a voice vote amid Opposition protests over Manipur. However, at the time of introduction, several Opposition MPs had opposed it on the ground that it would result in a surveillance state.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act will make digital birth certificates the only conclusive age proof and it can be used as a single document for multiple purposes.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act is aimed at promoting ease of business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 Acts.

