Four injured in explosion in Howrah Mail coach in Punjab

The explosion took place in a plastic bucket containing firecrackers around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday night when the train was headed to Howrah from Amritsar

Published - November 03, 2024 12:19 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI

Four people were injured in an explosion in a general coach of the Howrah Mail near Sirhind railway station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on Sunday (November 3, 2024).

The explosion took place in a plastic bucket containing firecrackers around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday night when the train was headed to Howrah from Amritsar, they said.

Four passengers, including a woman, were injured in the incident. They were taken to Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital, said GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Singh.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion took place in a plastic bucket, which contained some firecrackers, in the general compartment of the train, he said.

Samples will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. Further investigation into the incident is underway, Mr. Singh said.

