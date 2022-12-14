Four Gujarat Ministers face criminal cases while 16 are crorepatis

December 14, 2022 06:06 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - Ahmedabad

Four out of the 17 Ministers in the new BJP government in Gujarat face criminal cases, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

As many as 16 ministers including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are crorepatis or own assets worth ₹1 crore or more, it said. ADR, which works for electoral reforms, said the report is based on self-sworn affidavits of MLAs.

The new council of Ministers was sworn in on Monday following the BJP's landslide victory in the Assembly elections.

Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Solanki faces two charges of cheating and dishonesty under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), one charge of forgery of valuable security under Section 467 and one charge of forgery under Section 465, the report said.

Three other ministers -- Harsh Sanghavi, Rushikesh Patel and Raghavji Patel -- face relatively minor charges such as disobedience of order passed by public servant under Section 188 and defamation under section 500, among others.

Average assets of Ministers are ₹32.7 crore, against ₹3.95 crore for the previous 25-member Ministry. Minister with the highest declared assets is Balvantsinh Rajput, who owns assets worth ₹372.65 crore, the report said. Bachubhai Khabad has the lowest declared assets of ₹92.85 lakh.

Six Ministers have studied between 8th and 12th standard, eight ministers have completed graduation or post-graduation, and three ministers are diploma-holders. Mr. Patel, 60, holds a diploma in civil engineering.