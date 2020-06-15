Four girls drown while bathing in pond in Gujarat

Dahod

15 June 2020 04:36 IST

Four tribal girls drowned while taking bath in a pond at a village in Gujarat’s Dahod district, the police said on Sunday.

The victims, aged 9 to 12 years and related to each other, went to the pond in Gungardi village on Saturday evening, an official from Garbada police station said.

“While taking bath, one of the girls started drowning following which the other three tried to save her. However, later all of them started drowning and died while trying to save each other,” police sub-inspector Yogesh Rathwa said.

Divers later fished out the bodies which were sent to a local community health centre for post-mortem, he said, adding further investigation is under way.