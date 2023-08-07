ADVERTISEMENT

Four-foot-long Cobra found at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’

August 07, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

The Cobra, found at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence and captured by snake rescuer Atul Kamble, was handed over to the Forest Department and it was released into its natural habitat

The Hindu Bureau

A four-foot-long Cobra was captured by Snake rescuer Atul Kamble at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four-foot-long snake was found at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai. A wildlife protection and rescue group was called after the Cobra was spotted near the parking area at around 1.30 p.m.

A four-foot-long Cobra at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai was rescued by Snake rescuer Atul Kamble. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

A video of the rescue operations surfaced on the internet, where Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, along with his younger son Tejas Thackeray, can be seen watching the rescue operation.

The snake, which belonged to a venomous Cobra species, was captured by snake rescuer Atul Kamble. It was later handed over to the Forest Department and released into its natural habitat.

