HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four-foot-long Cobra found at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’

The Cobra, found at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence and captured by snake rescuer Atul Kamble, was handed over to the Forest Department and it was released into its natural habitat

August 07, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A four-foot-long Cobra was captured by Snake rescuer Atul Kamble at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ Mumbai.

A four-foot-long Cobra was captured by Snake rescuer Atul Kamble at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four-foot-long snake was found at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai. A wildlife protection and rescue group was called after the Cobra was spotted near the parking area at around 1.30 p.m.

A four-foot-long Cobra at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai was rescued by Snake rescuer Atul Kamble. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

A video of the rescue operations surfaced on the internet, where Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, along with his younger son Tejas Thackeray, can be seen watching the rescue operation.

The snake, which belonged to a venomous Cobra species, was captured by snake rescuer Atul Kamble. It was later handed over to the Forest Department and released into its natural habitat.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.