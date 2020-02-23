National

Four dead as elephant runs amok

Panic gripped Delanga and adjoining areas in Odisha’s Puri district following the death of four persons after they were attacked by a tusker on Sunday morning. Five persons sustained serious injuries.

The tusker had reportedly sneaked into Delanga area in search of paddy on Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as Jugalkishore Bhatt, 60, Chaitan Sahu, 45, and Makar Palei, 65. The fourth person, who succumbed to injuries in the evening, was Ajay Kumar Nayak, 40.

A team has been formed to try to drive away the tusker to the nearest forest.

According to Wildlife Society of Orissa, there have been 195 encounters between humans and elephants this year that resulted in 113 deaths and 122 injuries.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 9:54:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/four-dead-as-elephant-runs-amok/article30896922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY