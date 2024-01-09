Four COVID-related deaths registered in India on Monday

January 09, 2024 04:41 am | Updated 04:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

India has logged 605 new cases of COVID, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 4,002, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Four deaths — two from Kerala and one each from Karnataka and Tripura — have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases began to increase after the new variant JN.1 emerged and cold weather conditions.

After December 5, 841 new cases were reported on December 31 which was 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.

Of the total active cases, around 92 per cent are recovering under home isolation.

"The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in the new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality," the sources stated.

India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the Delta wave during April-June 2021. At its peak, 414,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have got infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths have died in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the Ministry's website.

According to the Ministry website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

