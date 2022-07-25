Four Congress members suspended from Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House amid a protest by opposition MPs during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on July 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 25, 2022 16:04 IST

Manickam Tagore, T.N. Prathapan, Ramya Haridas and Jothimani have been suspended for the entire Monsoon session of the Parliament

Four Congress members have been suspended from Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon Session for waving placards in the House on Monday.

The members, Manickam Tagore, T.N. Prathapan, Ramya Haridas and Jothimani, have been suspended under Rule 374 for obstructing the functioning of the House.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in Chair, warned them not to wave placards. Since the members refused to heed to his warning, a resolution for suspension to vote was moved by Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi. Mr. Joshi said that these MPs had shown “utter disregard” for the authority of the Chair and a “serious note of their misconduct” had been taken by the House.

The House was adjourned for the day as per convention.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla warned members against holding placards. "Any member who brings placard into the House will not be allowed to take part in House proceedings," he had said.

Government trying to “intimidate” Congress: Gaurav Gogoi

Speaking to reporters along with the four suspended MPs outside the House, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the government was trying to “intimidate” the party as it was raising people’s issues like price rise.

“The government is trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs. What was their fault? They were trying to raise the issues which matter to people.” The Congress party will not be cowed down like this, he asserted.

“The MPs were holding placards raising the issues of rising prices of gas cylinder, imposition of GST on items such as flour and buttermilk. We moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on these issues, but no discussion was held,” he said.