Four booked for hunting in Nagaland

Four men surrendered to the Wildlife wing of Nagaland’s Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Monday after a case was filed against them for posting a video celebrating the “lockdown festival” with bushmeat.

The video showed the killing of wild animals, including a barking deer and a large Indian civet cat. “The Department traced the culprits and ensured they surrendered,” a statement from the office of the State’s Chief Wildlife Warden said, adding that a case against the four was being probed under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.