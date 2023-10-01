Four arrested in Manipur for abduction, killing of two Meitei students

October 01, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested four people, including a woman from Churachandpur, for their alleged role in the abduction and killing of two Meitei students in Manipur in July.

The woman’s two children, aged nine and 11, were also detained during her arrest by a joint team of the CBI and Manipur Police. They were flown to Guwahati from Imphal by the CBI team.

The photos of bodies of the two students surfaced on social media last week, leading to massive protests which left scores of people, mostly students, injured.

The two students had gone missing in July. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said the government will ensure maximum punishment for the accused.

“I’m pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of the students have been arrested from Churachandpur today. As the saying goes, one may abscond after committing the crime, but they cannot escape the long hands of the law. We are committed to ensuring maximum punishment, including capital punishment, for the heinous crime they have committed,” Mr. Singh posted on X.

This was one of the 11 cases involving women and children that were handed over to CBI in July.

The four, including the wife of the main accused, were taken “outside the State” by a special flight, Mr. Singh said.

The suspects were identified as S. Malsawm, P. Haokip, Wohkhogin Baite, and Lhingneichong Baite. During the operation leading to their arrest, personnel of the Army, paramilitary forces such as the Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force, as well as the State police played a major role, he said.

A team of CBI officials, led by the agency’s Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, had reached Manipur and started investigating the killings on September 27.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on September 29 visited the family members of the deceased.

At least 175 people have been killed since May 3 in the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meiteo community in Manipur.