ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested, arms, explosives seized in Manipur

October 26, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Imphal

“Two persons were arrested in Churachandpur district and one firearm along with 25 rounds of ammunition seized from them on October 25,” officials said.

PTI

A file photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Security forces arrested four persons, including two militants, from three different places in Manipur and seized arms and ammunition from their possession,” police said on October 26.

“Two persons were arrested in Churachandpur district and one firearm along with 25 rounds of ammunition seized from them on October 25,” they said.

The duo identified as Kammin Hangshing and Kammin Sei from Kangpokpi district were travelling in a four-wheeler and were stopped at the Torbung Bangla area checkpost. They have been handed over to Churachandpur police station for further legal action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police nabbed two cadres of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Imphal East and Imphal West districts and seized one 9 mm pistol along with 143 rounds of ammunition.

Preliminary investigation revealed the duo was engaged in extortion of money from the general public.

Meanwhile, security forces, during a search operation conducted at the foothills near Chandrakhong area in Thoubal district, seized an INSAS rifle, a 9 mm pistol along with ammunition and explosives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US