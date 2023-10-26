HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested, arms, explosives seized in Manipur

“Two persons were arrested in Churachandpur district and one firearm along with 25 rounds of ammunition seized from them on October 25,” officials said.

October 26, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Imphal

PTI
A file photo used for representational purpose only.

A file photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Security forces arrested four persons, including two militants, from three different places in Manipur and seized arms and ammunition from their possession,” police said on October 26.

“Two persons were arrested in Churachandpur district and one firearm along with 25 rounds of ammunition seized from them on October 25,” they said.

The duo identified as Kammin Hangshing and Kammin Sei from Kangpokpi district were travelling in a four-wheeler and were stopped at the Torbung Bangla area checkpost. They have been handed over to Churachandpur police station for further legal action.

Police nabbed two cadres of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Imphal East and Imphal West districts and seized one 9 mm pistol along with 143 rounds of ammunition.

Preliminary investigation revealed the duo was engaged in extortion of money from the general public.

Meanwhile, security forces, during a search operation conducted at the foothills near Chandrakhong area in Thoubal district, seized an INSAS rifle, a 9 mm pistol along with ammunition and explosives.

Related Topics

Manipur / act of terror / arrest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.