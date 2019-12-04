Four Army personnel killed in weather-related incidents in Kashmir

Four Army personnel lost their lives in two separate weather-related incidents on Tuesday, the Army said.

In two separate incidents, an avalanche hit a post in Tangdhar Sector and an Army patrol was hit by a blizzard in Gurez Sector near the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said on Wednesday adding that rescue teams managed to locate and retrieve all personnel from both incidents.

“Despite best efforts by the rescue and medical teams, three Army personnel in Tangdhar Sector and one Army personnel in Gurez Sector succumbed,” the statement added.

This is the third weather-related incident in the last few weeks where Army personnel and civilians lost their lives. Last month, in two separate incidents, six soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives on the Siachen Glacier after being hit by avalanches.

Two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol was hit by an avalanche on Southern Siachen glacier at approximately 18,000 feet on November 30. Two weeks before that, four Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed on the Northern Siachen glacier after being hit by an avalanche at around 19,000 feet.