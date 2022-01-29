National

Four Army personnel injured in blast during training in J&K’s Rajouri

PTI Jammu 29 January 2022 09:55 IST
During routine training at an Army station in Nowshera border area, an explosive device went off accidently.

Four Army personnel were injured when a blast took place during a training session in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, January 28, 2022, sources said.

During routine training at an Army station in Nowshera border area, an explosive device went off accidently, resulting in injuries to four soldiers, they said.

The injured jawans were hospitalised. Two of them were shifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur, the sources said, adding senior officers have rushed to the spot.

They said a court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

