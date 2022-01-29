National

Four Army personnel injured in blast during training in J&K’s Rajouri

Four Army personnel were injured when a blast took place during a training session in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, January 28, 2022, sources said.

During routine training at an Army station in Nowshera border area, an explosive device went off accidently, resulting in injuries to four soldiers, they said.

The injured jawans were hospitalised. Two of them were shifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur, the sources said, adding senior officers have rushed to the spot.

They said a court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2022 9:56:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/four-army-personnel-injured-in-blast-during-training-in-jks-rajouri/article38343007.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY