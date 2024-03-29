Founding fathers of Pakistan, India envisioned amicable ties between two nations: Warraich

March 29, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

Pakistan and India can emerge from the “shadow of past and script a future of hope”, said chargé d’affaires of the Pakistan High Commission Saad Ahmad Warraich on Thursday at the celebration of Pakistan National Day.

Speaking on the occasion, held for the first time in five years, Mr. Warraich said, “The cycle of conflict and tension is not our ordained destiny. We can emerge from the shadow of past and script a future of hope for our two peoples based on peaceful co-existence, sovereign equality and mutual respect.”

Significantly, no official representative from the Government of India was present at the event. Mr. Warraich mentioned the issue of Jammu and Kashmir but overall struck a conciliatory tone seeking mutual peace and stability. He referred to the Pakistani and Indian passion for debate and discussion as well as “love for cricket” and good food.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gathering, held a few days after the annual March 23 National Day celebration, coincided with the arrival of the new government in Pakistan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT