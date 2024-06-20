Founder of exchange4media elected to the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

Annurag Batra, founder of exchange4media and Chairman of BW Businessworld, has been elected a member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He joins a group of over 900 members from about 60 countries, representing the world’s leading television and media companies.

He has set up and institutionalised exchange4media, creating a new and pioneering platform for media, television and related domains in digital, a release here said. He acquired BW Businessworld group nine years ago and has grown it as a 360-degree media platform, it added.