Founder of exchange4media elected to the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

Annurag Batra is also the Chairman of BW Businessworld

Published - June 20, 2024 03:06 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Annurag Batra, founder of exchange4media and Chairman of BW Businessworld, has been elected a member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He joins a group of over 900 members from about 60 countries, representing the world’s leading television and media companies.

He has set up and institutionalised exchange4media, creating a new and pioneering platform for media, television and related domains in digital, a release here said. He acquired BW Businessworld group nine years ago and has grown it as a 360-degree media platform, it added.

