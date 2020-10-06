Fort-like ‘mandi’ system being destroyed: Rahul Gandhi

‘A child was raped but PM has not uttered a word, he says on Hathras

The BJP-led government at the Centre was attempting to demolish the country’s existing structure of agriculture and food security by bringing the three agriculture sector laws, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister earlier implemented demonetisation, then the ill-conceived GST and during COVID-19, did not give any monetary aid to the poor and the farmers. After all this, now farmers have been attacked by bringing in the new laws. Punjab and Haryana will bear the brunt of these laws, the most,” he at a press conference in Patiala.

Mr. Gandhi, who is in Punjab for the party’s three-day ‘tractor rally’ (Kheti Bachao Yatra) against the Central farm legislations, said the ‘mandi’ system, was like a fort which protected farmers. “I am not saying there are no shortcomings, but if you break this fort, farmers will not survive.. The need of the hour is to strengthen the existing system, and to correct the flaws in it, rather than to destroy it, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to be bent on doing. Mr. Modi is killing farmers and small bushiness to ensure that big corporates are happy and they can take over.”

After failing to generate the promised employment, the government was trying to finish off agriculture. “If farmers were happy, then why are they protesting? Why does Mr. Modi not come to Punjab and tell farmers that the laws are their favour... Let me tell you, it is not going to be a loss just for farmers. It will be for consumers also, he stated.

Modi protecting his ‘image’

The Prime Minister was only interested about his image. He had compromised the country’s interests to China only to protect his ‘’image’’. “Mr. Modi told Opposition leaders that no one snatched our land, but 1,200 sq. km. has been taken by China.. It has happened because China knows the man who is at the helm here only protects his image. Mr. Modi is obsessed with his own image-building and not concerned about the country,” Mr. Gandhi alleged.

Replying to a question on ‘weak Opposition’, he said the entire institutional architecture had been forcibly captured by the government. “Give me free press and institutions that are free, this government will not last long.”

On the Hathras tragedy, he said he went there as he wanted to ensure that the victim’s family did not feel alone and let them know that “we are firmly with them”. He added, “A child was raped but Prime Minister has not uttered a word”.