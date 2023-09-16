Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not exonerated by oversight panel in sexual harassment case: police tells court

September 16, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment of several women wrestlers, was not exonerated by the oversight committee constituted by the government to investigate the allegations against him, Delhi police told a city court on September 16.

The police made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal during the argument on whether to frame charges against Singh in the case.

“Singh was not exonerated by the oversight committee. The committee had given recommendations, not the decision,” the public prosecutor told the court.

Singh appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The Union Sports Ministry had constituted an oversight committee headed by Indian boxing great M.C. Mary Kom to investigate the allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Singh after their protest in the national capital.

Its report was not made public but a copy was given to the Delhi police who are probing the allegations against Singh.

Delhi police will resume its arguments on charges against Singh on September 23.