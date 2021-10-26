National

Former UP minister Yashwant Singh acquitted in model code violation case

A special court here acquitted former Uttar Pradesh minister Yashwant Singh in connection with violation of model code of conduct during 2017 assembly polls.

Special judge Gopal Upadhayay on Monday acquitted the former minister for lack of evidence.

According to prosecution, police had registered a case against Singh for allegedly pasting election posters on the walls of government buildings in violation of rules.

Defense counsel Hafiz Ameer Ahmad said the prosecution failed to prove that the posters were pasted by his client.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2021 4:20:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/former-up-minister-yashwant-singh-acquitted-in-model-code-violation-case/article37174892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY