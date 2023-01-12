Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away

January 12, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - New Delhi:

Socialist leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday evening after he was rushed to a Gurugram hospital when he complained of restlessness. He had been ailing for some time but was at home for the past few months. His daughter, Congress leader Subhashini Sharad Yadav, confirmed his passing on her twitter account, tweeting “Papa Nahin Rahe (Papa is no more).

Mr. Yadav, 74, was born in July, 1947 in Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh and had fought Lok Sabha polls and won them from three States – Madhya Pradesh (Jabalpur) , Bihar (Madhepura) and Uttar Pradesh (Badaun) in his long political career, a career which saw him plunge into the anti-Emergency movement under Jayprakash Narayan and hold strongly to his socialist roots throughout.

His election from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in a bypoll in 1974 is considered a landmark in the anti-Emergency struggle going on at that time, and his extreme youth (he was a student leader) was a marker of things to come.

While he may have changed parties - from the Lok Dal during the Emergency period to forming the Janata Dal with late Prime Minister V.P. Singh in 1988, and later forming the Janata Dal (U), in both its late 1990s (when he parted ways with another former prime minister H D Deve Gowda) and the 2003 avatar with late George Fernandes and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he remained firm on socialism and its credentials. While he did have issues with regard to reservation of Lok Sabha seats for women, he maintained that he was an advocate of quota for backward classes within the larger reservation for women.

He had a long career in both Houses of Parliament, he would be re- elected to several terms in the Lok Sabha—in 1977, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1999, and 2009, he was also a member of the Rajya Sabha 1986 and 2004.

He first entered the Union Council of Ministers when V.P. Singh became Prime Minister of a short-lived National Front government (1989–90), as Minister for textiles and food processing. After the split in the Janata Dal, he formed the Janata Dal (U) in the late 1990s and became a part of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and was also convenor of the alliance for a time. When Atal Behari Vajpayee became prime minister, Mr Yadav served variously as Minister for civil aviation, labour, consumer affairs, food and public distribution between the period 1999-2004.

He lost his Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 parliamentary elections and two years later he was replaced as president of the JD(U). The move set off a power struggle within the party, and in 2018 Yadav and his supporters formed Loktantrik Janata Dal. All this was resolved a couple of years later when he merged his new party with the Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Condolences were expressed by senior political leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi noting that Mr. Yadav’s long career in public life and his socialist ideals inspired by late socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge said that Mr. Yadav’s commitment to the politics of social justice would always be remembered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message on Twitter said: “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda in his condolence message on Twitter said: “I feel very sad to learn about the demise of my long time friend and Janata Parivar colleague Shri #SharadYadav. I had met him a few months back to enquire after his health. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

