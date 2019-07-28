Former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy passes away at 77

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy passed away on Sunday at around 1.30 a.m. in Hyderabad. He was 77.

Reddy was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Gachibowli with a high fever a few days back, and was undergoing treatment.

Reddy joined politics as a student leader of Osmania University annd went on to become Congress MLA in 1970s .

In the wake of an upsurge of opposition to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after she imposed Emergency in the country, Reddy joined Janata Party and later Janata Dal in the splinter groupings that took place.

He was Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Union Minister for Urban Development, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas before finally holding the subject of science technology.

Reddy was Union Minister in Federal front government earlier and Congress-led UPA I and UPA II regimes. He was elected to the Lok Sabha four times and Rajya Sabha twice.

He was shifted from petroleum to science and technology under controversial circumstances following differences over gas allocation to Reliance, after he refused to budge to Reliance demands.

Known for his oratorial skills, Reddy was heard with rapt attention in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly in his heydays as an MLA of Kalwakurthy constituency in Mahbubnagar district.

Reddy, current Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and late Gouthu Latchanna had served as a strong Oppositon in the State Assembly.

His mortal remains have been shifted to his residence at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was among the first leaders to reach Reddy's house after the news broke.

No decision has been taken yet on the cremation. All his family members were present when the end came.

Vibrant political career

He was four time MLA from Kalwakurthy from 1969 to 1984. Janata Party general secretary from 1985 to 1988, elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 1984 from Mahbubnagar.

He was Rajya Sabha member from 1990 to 1996 and became Leader of Opposition in the Upper House in 1991-1992.

He rejoined Congress in 1999 and was elected to Lok Sabha from Miryalguda in 2004. He won the next time in 2009 from Chevella constituency.