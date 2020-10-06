National

Former union minister Dilip Ray, others convicted in Jharkhand coal block scam case

Dilip Ray  

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray was on Tuesday convicted by a special court here in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Also read: HC declines to stay conviction of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda in coal scam case

Special Judge Bharat Parashar convicted Ray, former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, for criminal conspiracy and other offences.

The court also convicted two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL), its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Ltd (CML).

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on October 14.

The case pertains to allocation of Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih in Jharkhand to CTL in 1999.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2020 11:13:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/former-union-minister-dilip-ray-others-convicted-in-jharkhand-coal-block-scam-case/article32779911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story