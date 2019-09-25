Former Union Minister Chandrasekhar Sahu slaps member at BJD event

Chandrasekhar Sahu, former Union Minister and BJD MP from Odisha’s Berhampur, apparently lost his temper at an event and slapped a newly inducted party worker on stage at Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district on Tuesday.

Video clips of the incident during a BJD party meeting has gone viral on the social media.

Sangram Sahu, former Youth Congress president of Gajapati district, was at the meeting, with several other Congress workers, to join the ruling BJD. The workers were being welcomed with a shawl around their neck. Sangram Sahu wanted the Minister to do the honours and the latter then reaches out and slaps him apparently in a fit of anger.

Although the incident happened in full public view and was captured on camera, Mr. Sangram tried to play down the incident. He claimed the MP had only reprimanded him like an elder brother would with a gentle touch.

“I was ignorant about presence at the meeting of BJD party observer who inducted me. When I declined to take the shawl from him and wanted to take it from the MP whom I have known for years, he gently reprimanded me,” he said. According to him he did not consider the incident an insult as he had joined the BJD only because of the former Union Minister.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sahu said it was a small incident that was being blown up by his political opponents, who had no real issues to take up. He, however, admitted that he had lost his cool and the whole episode could have been avoided.

His political opponents like State BJP general secretary, Bhrugu Baxipatra, who had lost to him in Berhampur parliamentary constituency, were critical. “A former Union Minister and a sitting Parliamentarian slaps a fan in full public view. Hasn’t he brought disgrace to Odisha with such outrageous and shameful conduct? Hope everyone is watching!” tweeted Mr. Baxipatra.

After being elected Congress MP from Berhampur, Mr. Sahu was Minister of State for Rural Development from 2004 to 2009 in the UPA government. He joined the BJD in 2018 and was elected from Berhampur again in 2019.