National

Former Union Minister Arun Shourie hospitalised

Former Union Minister Arun Shourie speaks at the Trinamool Congress rally in Kolkata on January 19, 2019. Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial

Former Union Minister Arun Shourie speaks at the Trinamool Congress rally in Kolkata on January 19, 2019. Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial  

more-in

The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following which he was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic here, a doctor said.

Former BJP leader and noted journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attending him said on Monday.

The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following which he was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic here, he said.

“All necessary tests have been performed and he is currently under observation. He is conscious,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
celebrity
national politics
human interest
Maharashtra
hospital and clinic
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 10:01:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/former-union-minister-arun-shourie-hospitalised/article30135035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY