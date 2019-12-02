Former Union Minister Arun Shourie hospitalised

Former BJP leader and noted journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attending him said on Monday.
The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following which he was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic here, he said.
“All necessary tests have been performed and he is currently under observation. He is conscious,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.