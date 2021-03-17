National

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Dilip Gandhi passes away

On January 29, 2003, the President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam is seen with the Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee with the new Ministers at the swearing-in function in New Delhi. Dilipkumar Mansukhlal Gandhi is seen standing behind next to Vajpayee. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt
PTI Mumbai 17 March 2021 11:18 IST
Updated: 17 March 2021 11:18 IST

He recently tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments

BJP leader and former Union Minister Dilip Gandhi died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, family sources said.

He was 69.

Gandhi had served as the Minister of State for Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government.

Advertising
Advertising

He recently tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments, the sources said.

The BJP leader, who started his career as a corporator in late 80s, had won the Lok Sabha elections three times since 1999 from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

He was denied ticket in the 2019 general polls.

Comments
More In Other States Mumbai National
death
Read more...