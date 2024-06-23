Former The Hindu journalist Muralidhar Reddy no more

B. Muralidhar Reddy, who worked for nearly three decades in The Hindu’s Delhi Bureau and served as the newspaper’s Pakistan and Sri Lanka correspondent, passed away at a Delhi hospital on Saturday night after battling multiple health complications.

ADVERTISEMENT

A widely respected journalist, Mr. Reddy, 64, started off as a city reporter when The Hindu launched its Delhi edition in the 1980s. As a political correspondent, he covered many major events for the newspaper. He also reported the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992.

In 2000, The Hindu posted him to Islamabad as its Pakistan correspondent and then to Colombo as the newspaper’s Sri Lanka correspondent.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Mr. Reddy worked with Mainstream and National Herald before joining The Hindu.

Mr. Reddy, whose amiable and helpful personality won him many friends in his professional and personal life, leaves behind his wife Aparna and son Mannan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.