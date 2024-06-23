GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former The Hindu journalist Muralidhar Reddy no more

Published - June 23, 2024 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Muralidhar Reddy.

Muralidhar Reddy.

B. Muralidhar Reddy, who worked for nearly three decades in The Hindu’s Delhi Bureau and served as the newspaper’s Pakistan and Sri Lanka correspondent, passed away at a Delhi hospital on Saturday night after battling multiple health complications.

A widely respected journalist, Mr. Reddy, 64, started off as a city reporter when The Hindu launched its Delhi edition in the 1980s. As a political correspondent, he covered many major events for the newspaper. He also reported the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992.

In 2000, The Hindu posted him to Islamabad as its Pakistan correspondent and then to Colombo as the newspaper’s Sri Lanka correspondent.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Mr. Reddy worked with Mainstream and National Herald before joining The Hindu.

Mr. Reddy, whose amiable and helpful personality won him many friends in his professional and personal life, leaves behind his wife Aparna and son Mannan.

