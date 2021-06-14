National

Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP

Former Telangana Minister and TRS MLA Eatala Rajender being greeted by BJP president J.P. Nadda (right) and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after he joined the BJP in New Delhi on Monday, June 14, 2021. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
PTI New Delhi Former Telangana Health Minister 14 June 2021 14:02 IST
Updated: 14 June 2021 14:02 IST

Eatala Rajender joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, June 14, 2021, in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Mr. Rajender has already tendered his resignation as the Huzurabad MLA and has also relinquished his membership of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Welcoming him into the party, Pradhan said the BJP would form the government in Telangana after the next assembly elections.

Rajender was a senior leader of the TRS and has held top portfolios such as finance and health in the K Chandrashekar Rao-led successive TRS governments in the state.

He was shunted out of the Cabinet over accusations related to land-grabbing.

