National

Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP

Former Telangana Minister and TRS MLA Eatala Rajender being greeted by BJP president J.P. Nadda (right) and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after he joined the BJP in New Delhi on Monday, June 14, 2021.   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Eatala Rajender joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, June 14, 2021, in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Mr. Rajender has already tendered his resignation as the Huzurabad MLA and has also relinquished his membership of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Welcoming him into the party, Pradhan said the BJP would form the government in Telangana after the next assembly elections.

Rajender was a senior leader of the TRS and has held top portfolios such as finance and health in the K Chandrashekar Rao-led successive TRS governments in the state.

He was shunted out of the Cabinet over accusations related to land-grabbing.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles

Delhi’s claim of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ launch ‘misleading’: Centre to SC

AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat in 2022 polls: Kejriwal

KTDC to upgrade online booking of its properties

Surging fuel prices push wholesale inflation up to nearly 13%

Misuse of donations of devotees is insult to faith: Priyanka Gandhi on alleged Ayodhya land scam

Case not registered against BJYM leader for celebrating birthday flouting COVID-19 norms as he ‘expressed remorse’

‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme makes food security portable: Centre tells SC

Illegal adoption posts: NCPCR warns social media sites of action

Days after running a story against liquor mafia, U.P. journalist dies in road crash

Government invites bids for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to remote areas by drones

Atrocities case | Maharashtra government extends protection from arrest to Param Bir Singh till June 22

5-year-old falls in 150-foot-deep borewell in Uttar Pradesh, rescue operation on

Vatican rejects Sr. Lucy’s appeal against dismissal from congregation

MPs, MLA stage protest against Lakshadweep Administrator at Kochi airport

PM Modi greets new Israel PM Naftali Bennett

High-level meet in Kerala to weigh benefits, risks of easing restrictions

Producer K.C.N. Chandru passes away

Social media commentator Kishore K. Swamy arrested for circulating defamatory content

Nawaz Sharif govt 'complicated' Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pak. FM Qureshi

Five Lok Janshakti Party MPs hit out against Chirag Paswan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 2:02:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/former-telangana-minister-eatala-rajender-joins-bjp/article34810527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY